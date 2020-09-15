UrduPoint.com
Around 350 Belarusian Servicemen To Take Part In Kavkaz-2020 Drills In Russia - Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 05:30 PM

Around 350 Belarusian Servicemen to Take Part in Kavkaz-2020 Drills in Russia - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) Around 350 Belarusian servicemen, over 30 tanks and infantry combat vehicles, and six self-propelled howitzers 2S1 Gvozdika will take part in the Kavkaz-2020 strategic military drills in Russia, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"Subdivisions of the Belarusian armed forces have arrived to the Kapustin Yar training ground, where they will take part in the strategic tactical exercise Kavkaz-2020, which will be held from September 21-26. During the drills, the Belarusian servicemen, being part of coalition troops, will practice defense, repelling enemy airstrikes, starting offensives and defeating the enemy," the ministry went on to say.

More Stories From World

