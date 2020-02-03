UrduPoint.com
Around 382 People Trapped In Southwestern New Zealand Due To Severe Floods - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 12:11 PM

Heavy rains and floods hit Milford Sound, a popular fjord and a tourist destination in southwestern New Zealand, overnight and left approximately 382 people stranded, media reported on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2020) Heavy rains and floods hit Milford Sound, a popular fjord and a tourist destination in southwestern New Zealand, overnight and left approximately 382 people stranded, media reported on Monday.

The floods, which were caused by high tides, mostly trapped visitors and staff, the TVNZ broadcaster reported, citing the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

NEMA has declared a state of emergency in the Southland region, where Milford Sound is located.

