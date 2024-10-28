Around 40 Killed In Attack On Army In Chad: Govt
Faizan Hashmi Published October 28, 2024 | 05:30 PM
N'Djamena, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) An attack by Boko Haram on the Chadian army killed around 40 people overnight near the Nigerian border, the government and local sources said Monday.
"A garrison housing more than 200 soldiers was targeted by members of Boko Haram" late on Sunday, a local source told AFP.
The presidency said in a statement that the attack struck near Ngouboua in the west of the country, "tragically leaving about 40 people dead".
Chadian President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno visited the scene early on Monday and launched an operation "to go after the attackers and track them down in their furthest hideouts", the statement added.
The attack struck at 10:00 pm local time (2100 GMT), local sources told AFP.
"Boko Haram members took control of the garrison, seized the weapons, burnt vehicles equipped with heavy arms, and left," said one local source, who asked not to be named.
A vast expanse of water and swamps, Lake Chad's countless islets serve as hideouts for jihadist groups, such as Boko Haram and its offshoot Islamic State in West Africa (ISWAP), who make regular attacks on the countries' army and civilians.
Boko Haram launched an insurgency in Nigeria in 2009, leaving more than 40,000 people dead and displacing two million, and the organisation has since spread to neighbouring countries.
In March 2020, the Chadian army suffered its biggest ever one-day losses in the region, when around 100 troops died in a raid on the lake's Bohoma peninsula.
The attack prompted then-president Idriss Deby Itno -- the current president's father -- to launch an anti-jihadist offensive.
In June, the International Office for Migration (IOM) recorded more than 220,000 people displaced by attacks from armed groups in Lake Chad province.
Recent Stories
Vivo V40e 5G Debuts in Pakistan with Exceptional Portrait Photography and Perfor ..
Revolutionizing Slimness and Strength: The New Infinix HOT 50Pro+
Jason Gillespie to coach Pakistan in Australia
Australia announces squad for T20 series against Pakistan
PSX 100-Index reaches historic 90,754 points
Pakistan's White-ball Head Coach Gary Kirsten resigns
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 October 2024
Kashmir Black Day Observed at Pakistan Consulate in Dubai, Reinforcing Solidarit ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024
Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..
More Stories From World
-
Ship with suspected toxic waste returns to Albania55 seconds ago
-
Boeing announces stock offering expected to raise up to $19 billion11 minutes ago
-
Pakistani Pavilion at 31st Yangling Agricultural High-Tech Fair attracts visitors21 minutes ago
-
Crisis-hit VW mulls closing at least three German plants21 minutes ago
-
Lebanon says seven dead in strike on Tyre as Israel army urges evacuation51 minutes ago
-
Georgia braces for protests after contested vote51 minutes ago
-
Spanish PM in India seeking to bolster trade ties2 hours ago
-
Local aid workers dying in silence, Red Cross warns2 hours ago
-
Philips lowers sales outlook on drop in China orders2 hours ago
-
Iraq lodges UN complaint over Israel using its airspace to attack Iran2 hours ago
-
Orban 'does not represent' EU on Georgia visit: Borrell2 hours ago
-
Georgia braces for protests after contested vote2 hours ago