Around 400 Refugees From Mideast Arrived at Belarus' Border With Poland - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) Around 400 more refugees from the middle East arrived at the Belarusian border with Poland just an hour ago, the Belarusian state-run Sovetskaya Belorussiya - Belarus' Segodnya newspaper reported on Wednesday.

According to the newspaper, over 3,000 refugees, including almost 500 children, are currently in present in the camp.