Around 400 Refugees From Mideast Arrived At Belarus' Border With Poland - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 05:20 PM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) Around 400 more refugees from the middle East arrived at the Belarusian border with Poland just an hour ago, the Belarusian state-run Sovetskaya Belorussiya - Belarus' Segodnya newspaper reported on Wednesday.

According to the newspaper, over 3,000 refugees, including almost 500 children, are currently in present in the camp.

