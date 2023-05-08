UrduPoint.com

Around 4,000 Hectares Of Poppy Fields Destroyed In Afghanistan - Interior Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published May 08, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Around 4,000 Hectares of Poppy Fields Destroyed in Afghanistan - Interior Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2023) After return to power, the Taliban (sanctioned by the UN for terrorist activities) have destroyed nearly 4,000 hectares of opium poppy fields, the Afghan Interior Ministry on Monday.

"About 4,000 hectares of land have been cleared of drug cultivation in the center and provinces of the country," the head of the ministry's counter-narcotics department (MoI), Hasibullah Ahmadi, was quoted by TOLOnews broadcaster as saying.

The destroying of poppy fields is still underway in Afghan provinces of Badakhstan, Kunduz, Takhar and Faryab, Ahmadi added.

In addition, more than 1,000 people have been arrested on suspicion of trafficking and selling drugs after the Taliban's return to power, Kabul Security Department spokesman, Khalid Zadran, said.

According to the Interior Ministry's recent survey, currently there are some 3.5-4 million drug users in Afghanistan.

The Taliban came to power in August 2021, toppling the US-backed government as foreign troops were leaving the country. Despite its claims about banning opium poppy, according to a report published by the UN Office on Drugs and Crime, opium cultivation in Afghanistan has increased by 32% in 2022.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Interior Ministry United Nations Drugs August Government Million

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs Showcases Innovation Prowess to Imda ..

Dubai Customs Showcases Innovation Prowess to Imdaad Group Delegation

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs Celebrates Graduation of employees f ..

Dubai Customs Celebrates Graduation of employees from Customs Leadership and Sup ..

1 hour ago
 vivo Y73 Shines with Its Remarkable Design and Pow ..

Vivo Y73 Shines with Its Remarkable Design and Powerful Camera Features in Pakis ..

1 hour ago
 Canadian Delegation Comprising Government Official ..

Canadian Delegation Comprising Government Officials Visits Punjab IT Board

1 hour ago
 Pakistani peacekeepers helping flood-hit people in ..

Pakistani peacekeepers helping flood-hit people in Congo

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.