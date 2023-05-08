Around 4,000 Hectares of Poppy Fields Destroyed in Afghanistan - Interior Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2023) After return to power, the Taliban (sanctioned by the UN for terrorist activities) have destroyed nearly 4,000 hectares of opium poppy fields, the Afghan Interior Ministry on Monday.

"About 4,000 hectares of land have been cleared of drug cultivation in the center and provinces of the country," the head of the ministry's counter-narcotics department (MoI), Hasibullah Ahmadi, was quoted by TOLOnews broadcaster as saying.

The destroying of poppy fields is still underway in Afghan provinces of Badakhstan, Kunduz, Takhar and Faryab, Ahmadi added.

In addition, more than 1,000 people have been arrested on suspicion of trafficking and selling drugs after the Taliban's return to power, Kabul Security Department spokesman, Khalid Zadran, said.

According to the Interior Ministry's recent survey, currently there are some 3.5-4 million drug users in Afghanistan.

The Taliban came to power in August 2021, toppling the US-backed government as foreign troops were leaving the country. Despite its claims about banning opium poppy, according to a report published by the UN Office on Drugs and Crime, opium cultivation in Afghanistan has increased by 32% in 2022.