Around 400,000 Dutch People Now Food Insecure - Red Cross

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) About 400,000 people in the Netherlands are food insecure due to the ongoing rise in energy and food prices, the Netherlands Red Cross said on Tuesday.

"More and more people in the Netherlands lack the money to afford to buy enough food for their families... According to our estimates, around 400,000 people are food insecure," the Red Cross statement read.

As a result, more Dutch citizens are applying to the Red Cross for food assistance. The organization has recently started distributing food packages in the province of Friesland and the municipality of Utrecht. Breakfasts worth 10 Euros ($10) are now provided for needy families, so that their children do not go to school on an empty stomach. In addition, the Netherlands Red Cross has been forced to boost the number of breakfast sets from 50 to 120 as demand for them has significantly increased in three weeks.

Such assistance is also likely to be extended to other Dutch regions soon, the humanitarian organization said in the statement.

Since the beginning of 2022, the Netherlands, along with other EU member states, has been facing accelerating inflation, caused in part by Western sanctions against Russia over its special military operation in Ukraine. Most consumers consider inflation a top-priority problem, given the increase in food and energy prices, and cuts to spending power.

In October, annual inflation in the Netherlands rose to 16.8%, according to the Dutch central agency for statistics. The situation resulted in citizens' level of trust in the country's economy reaching a record low in the past two months.