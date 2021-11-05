Around 4.5 Mln People in Moscow Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19 - Mayor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2021) Some 4.5 million people in Moscow, or 36% of the city's population, have received two coronavirus vaccine doses, marking a rather stable immunization dynamics, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Thursday.

"Today, this figure (of vaccinated residents) is approaching 4.

5 million, it is relative because some Muscovites are getting vaccinated in other regions, in the Moscow Region. The dynamics is not bad, it would be good if it would be further preserved," Sobyanin told the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

Over the past 24 hours, Russia registered 40,217 new COVID-10 cases, with the highest number - 6,305 - reported in Moscow.

Paid days off were announced across Russia from October 30 to November 7 to curb the spreading of the coronavirus.