PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2021) Two passenger trains collided on Wednesday near the town of Domazlice in the Czech Republic's south-west, leaving around 50 people injured, Transport Minister Karel Havlicek said.

"According to initial information, the driver of one of the trains ran a red light, which resulted in the collision with another train.

Around 50 people were injured. Doctors and firefighters are working on the site. The situation is quite serious. I am on my way to the site of the incident," Havlicek told reporters.