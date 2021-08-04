Around 50 People Injured In Train Collision In Czech Republic's South-West - Minister
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 12:51 PM
PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2021) Two passenger trains collided on Wednesday near the town of Domazlice in the Czech Republic's south-west, leaving around 50 people injured, Transport Minister Karel Havlicek said.
"According to initial information, the driver of one of the trains ran a red light, which resulted in the collision with another train.
Around 50 people were injured. Doctors and firefighters are working on the site. The situation is quite serious. I am on my way to the site of the incident," Havlicek told reporters.