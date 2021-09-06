Around 500 Members of Taliban, Resistance Forces Killed in Panjshir in Past 3 Days -Source

Approximately 500 people, including members of the Taliban (a terrorist organization banned in Russia) and fighters of the resistance forces, have been killed in Afghanistan's Panjshir province in the past three days, a source told Sputnik on Monday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2021) Approximately 500 people, including members of the Taliban (a terrorist organization banned in Russia) and fighters of the resistance forces, have been killed in Afghanistan's Panjshir province in the past three days, a source told Sputnik on Monday.

The source added that Taliban military commander Qari Fasihuddin was killed during the fighting but the movement did not confirm this.