Around 5,000 Employees Of Lebanon's Middle East Airlines To Be Vaccinated With Sputnik V

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 05:50 PM

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2021) Some 5,000 staff members of Lebanon's flag carrier, middle East Airlines (MEA), including its chief Mohamad El-Hout, will receive Russian-made coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, a coordinator at MEA's COVID-19 crisis management committee told Sputnik.

The vaccine roll-out kicks off in Lebanon on Tuesday, with MEA employees being among the first to receive the Sputnik V shot at the airline's main center located at Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport. Health Minister Hamad Hassan is expected to symbolically participate in the vaccination campaign.

"We will now start vaccinating MEA employees, as well as staff of the airport and companies that cooperate with MEA, and this is 5,000 people. There will be 10,000 doses, and all of them are Sputnik," Pamela Medawar said.

The vaccination process for all workers will take 16 days, Medawar said, adding that there are no plans to stop the campaign during the Catholic Easter from April 3-5.

The first batch of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus arrived in the Lebanese capital of Beirut on March 26.

