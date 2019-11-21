Around 55% of All Hacker Attacks on Russia Come From US Territory- Senior Russian Lawmaker

Around 55 percent of all the hacker attacks on Russia are coming from the territory of the United States, while only 2-3 percent of such attacks on the US are perpetrated from Russia, Andrei Klimov, the head of the Russian upper house's Commission on Protecting State Sovereignty, said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2019) Around 55 percent of all the hacker attacks on Russia are coming from the territory of the United States, while only 2-3 percent of such attacks on the US are perpetrated from Russia, Andrei Klimov, the head of the Russian upper house's Commission on Protecting State Sovereignty, said in an interview with Sputnik.

Klimov, who is also the deputy chair of the upper house's Committee on Foreign Affairs, noted that Russia's public authorities, infrastructure facilities and civic organizations were among the targets of the hacker attacks.

"This figure changes every year. When we started monitoring, it reached around 42-43 percent. Now, according to some data, 53-56 percent [of attacks are coming] from the US territory in general, but we do not say that the Central Intelligence Agency or the Department of State exactly do this.

Meanwhile, around 2-3 percent [of attacks] on the US from the Russian territory have been exposed, which corresponds approximately to the share of our population globally," Klimov said.

According to Klimov, this is quite telling, since while the US "does not have one-half of the global population", it accounts for such a big share of hacker attacks. The Russian lawmaker also pointed to the intensity and regularity of the attacks.

"Ahead of the regional elections, there was an upsurge of such attacks on resources of the Central Election Commission. Obviously, when the elections have been completed, focus has shifted. But in general we are talking about billions of attacks per year, not just two, three, 200, 300 or million," Klimov concluded.