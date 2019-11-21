UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Around 55% Of All Hacker Attacks On Russia Come From US Territory- Senior Russian Lawmaker

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 12:37 PM

Around 55% of All Hacker Attacks on Russia Come From US Territory- Senior Russian Lawmaker

Around 55 percent of all the hacker attacks on Russia are coming from the territory of the United States, while only 2-3 percent of such attacks on the US are perpetrated from Russia, Andrei Klimov, the head of the Russian upper house's Commission on Protecting State Sovereignty, said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2019) Around 55 percent of all the hacker attacks on Russia are coming from the territory of the United States, while only 2-3 percent of such attacks on the US are perpetrated from Russia, Andrei Klimov, the head of the Russian upper house's Commission on Protecting State Sovereignty, said in an interview with Sputnik.

Klimov, who is also the deputy chair of the upper house's Committee on Foreign Affairs, noted that Russia's public authorities, infrastructure facilities and civic organizations were among the targets of the hacker attacks.

"This figure changes every year. When we started monitoring, it reached around 42-43 percent. Now, according to some data, 53-56 percent [of attacks are coming] from the US territory in general, but we do not say that the Central Intelligence Agency or the Department of State exactly do this.

Meanwhile, around 2-3 percent [of attacks] on the US from the Russian territory have been exposed, which corresponds approximately to the share of our population globally," Klimov said.

According to Klimov, this is quite telling, since while the US "does not have one-half of the global population", it accounts for such a big share of hacker attacks. The Russian lawmaker also pointed to the intensity and regularity of the attacks.

"Ahead of the regional elections, there was an upsurge of such attacks on resources of the Central Election Commission. Obviously, when the elections have been completed, focus has shifted. But in general we are talking about billions of attacks per year, not just two, three, 200, 300 or million," Klimov concluded.

Related Topics

Russia Election Commission Of Pakistan United States All From Share Billion Million

Recent Stories

ECP accepts opposition parties’ plea for daily b ..

8 minutes ago

OIC member states finalize country project for str ..

2 minutes ago

World Bank chief tells China it needs 'vital' refo ..

2 minutes ago

Int'l Criminal Court Should Review Cases of Foreig ..

4 minutes ago

Russia, Chinese National Parks Agree to Cooperate ..

4 minutes ago

Russian Investigators Open Two New Cases Over Embe ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.