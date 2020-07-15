UrduPoint.com
Around $565Mln Allocated For COVID-19 Treatment In Russia - Deputy Prime Minister

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 05:00 PM

Around $565Mln Allocated for COVID-19 Treatment in Russia - Deputy Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) The Russian government has allocated around 40 billion rubles ($564.6 million) for coronavirus treatment according to preliminary data, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said Wednesday.

"From March to May this year ... 22.

3 billion rubles were sent from state guarantee programs for the treatment of a new coronavirus infection. According to preliminary estimates for the month of June, the total amount of funds allocated for these purposes over the entire period will be about 40 billion rubles," Golikova said at a coronavirus response center roundtable.

