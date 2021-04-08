Around 5Mln Russians Set to Be Inoculated With EpiVacCorona Vaccine by 2021 End- Developer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) Over 20,000 Russians have been already inoculated with the EpiVacCorona vaccine against the coronavirus, and there are plans to vaccinate at least five million people by the end of the year, Rinat Maksyutov, the director of the Vector research center that developed the vaccine, said in an interview with Sputnik.

"Slightly over 20,000 Russians have been vaccinated so far, and there are plans to inoculate at least five million people by the end of the year. Just as we are talking, over 230,000 vaccine sets are being delivered to over 40 regions across the Russian Federation. In other words, truly mass vaccination is starting," Maksyutov said.