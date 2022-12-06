Around 60% of Moldovans Believe Country Run by US, EU - Poll

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2022) A total of 59% of Moldovans believe that the republic is run by the Unites States and the European Union, and not by President Maia Sandu, whom the population blames for the insufficient involvement in the country's affairs, a poll by the IMAS research institute showed on Tuesday.

For comparison, only 32% of Moldovan residents consider Sandu, the government or the parliament responsible for the leadership. Another 3% believe that the Russian forces lead the country. Six percent of people were unable to give a definitive answer.

When asked how much the president was involved in the country's affairs during the two years of her rule, 39% of respondents said she did not deal with them at all. Another 25% believe Sandu does not pay due attention to Moldova's internal problems. At the same time, 23% of interviewees said the president was involved in the country's affairs, while 8% expressed opinion that she was very actively involved. Five percent found it difficult to answer the question.

While assessing changes in the lives of the Moldovan population, 47% of interviewees said it had not gotten better at all, and 30% noticed only minor progress. Meanwhile, 18% expressed their satisfaction with the improvement of life quality, and 3% were very satisfied withe the changes. Two percent were unable to give an unambiguous assessment.

In addition, the IMAS poll revealed differences of opinion about whether Sandu can change something for the better: 48% of Moldovans believe it is possible, 48% take the opposite view. Another two percent did not give a definitive answer.

When asked whether the president should pay more attention to internal rather than external problems, 75% of interviewees responded positively, 20% replied in the negative, and another 5% did not answer.

A total of 42.2% of respondents called Sandu responsible for the hard times the country is going through.

Amid the current crisis faced by the republic, the majority of Moldovan residents expressed opinion that Russia could become the best partner for the country in the next five years.

Thus, talking about the economy, 38% of respondents spoke in favor of partnership with Russia, 30% called the EU, and 12% expressed support for relations with Romania. Only 4% supported partnership with the US, and 2% each with China and NATO.

In the field of politics, 37% of respondents spoke in favor of partnership with Russia, 29% with the EU, 11% with Romania, 5% with the US, 3% with NATO, and 1% with China.

As for security, 36% of poll participants supported relations with Russia, 21% with the EU, 10% each with Romania and NATO, 5% with the US and 1% with China.

Moldova's government has been repeatedly accused of failing to cope with the political, security and economic crises. The inflation hit a 20-year record of 33.5% year-on-year in mid-summer. The country's leadership has also been criticized for its unwillingness to negotiate better gas prices with Russia and for putting political pressure on the opposition.

Numerous polls have shown that around 60% of Moldova's population doubt the ability of the ruling Party of Action and Solidarity to stay in power for another three years until the next parliamentary elections. Mass protests that have engulfed the country in the past months have been demanding the government resign.