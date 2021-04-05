Around 60% of Spaniards Against Foreign Tourists Amid COVID-19 Restrictions - Poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2021) As many as 59.7 percent of people in Spain are opposed to allowing foreign tourists to enter the country as long as movement restrictions are in place, a poll by Sigma Dos for Mundo newspaper showed.

Traveling to Spain for tourism at the moment is not allowed. Movement restrictions currently apply between the country's provinces, autonomous communities and on national borders. Some provinces remain subject to a partial lockdown and nighttime curfews. Such restrictions in parts of Spain will stay in place up until mid-April after which the government will make further review.

According to the survey, 30.8 percent of the respondents are more flexible and would support the entry of foreign tourists if the country applied stricter control measures.

The survey also revealed that 63.5 percent of respondents, the majority of which are between the ages of 30 and 64, do not believe that the vaccination plan developed by the government will allow the country to return to normal life in the summer.

Younger respondents aged from 18 to 29, have shown an opposing opinion and make up 29.4 percent.

The survey was conducted on March 29 and 30 via telephone and online and involved 1,000 adult Spanish citizens. The margin of error is 3.16 percent.

Spanish authorities intend to vaccinate 70 percent of the population by the end of summer with country approved Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech and AstraZeneca vaccines.

According to the Ministry of Health, 2.8 million people have already been vaccinated with two doses of the vaccines as of April 3.

So far, over 3.3 million cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the country and over 75.6 thousand people have died.