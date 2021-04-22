UrduPoint.com
Around 60 Russians Should Leave Prague For Parity In Embassy Staffers Numbers - Kulhanek

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) Around sixty Russians should leave Prague to establish parity in the number of employees of the Russian embassy in Prague and the Czech embassy in Moscow, Czech Foreign Minister Jakub Kulhanek said in an interview with Lidove noviny newspaper.

"This would be about around 60 people. Our aim is to bring their number in line with the current number [of staffers] of our embassy in Moscow," Kulhanek said.

