Around 61,000 Residents of DPR, LPR Evacuated to Russia So Far - Emergencies Ministry

ROSTOV-ON-DON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2022) ON-DON, Russia, February 21 (Sputnik) - Around 61,000 residents of the self-proclaimed people's republics of Luhansk and Donetsk (LPR, DPR) have crossed the border into Russia's Rostov Region as part of evacuation amid escalation in eastern Ukraine, Acting Russian Emergencies Minister Alexander Chupriyan said on Monday.

"The number of people arriving from two neighboring regions of Ukraine has increased to 61,000," Chupriyan told reporters after a meeting of the emergency commission on the situation with DPR and LPR refugees in the city of Rostov-on-Don, the capital of the Rostov Region.

According to the official, nine trains carrying Donbas refugees have been sent to other Russian regions from Rostov.

The situation in Donbas has escalated in recent days, with LPR and DPR reporting increased shellings by Kiev forces and ordering general mobilization in the anticipation of an offensive by the Ukrainian army. The evacuation of Donbas citizens, first of all women, children and old people, to the Rostov Region began late last week.