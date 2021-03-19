UrduPoint.com
Around 7 Million People Received First Vaccine Shots In Germany - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 04:53 PM

Around seven million people got their first dose of the two-shot COVID-19 vaccine in Germany while about three million have received both shots, German TV channel ZDF reported on Friday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) Around seven million people got their first dose of the two-shot COVID-19 vaccine in Germany while about three million have received both shots, German tv channel ZDF reported on Friday.

The authorities are now mulling the extension of the lockdown amid the third COVID-19 wave. The situation with the country's vaccination campaign worsened after inoculation with AstraZeneca vaccine was temporarily suspended to investigate reports of possible side effects.

On Thursday, Jens Spahn, the German health minister, said that the vaccination with the AstraZeneca vaccine will resume on Friday.

Vaccination campaign kicked off in Germany last December. According to the national plan, during the first stage, Germany will vaccinate citizens over 75 years of age, the personnel of hospitals and nursing homes. However, million doses were lying in warehouses, as the usage of AstraZeneca was permitted only for citizens below the age of 65 years.

