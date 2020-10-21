UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Around 70% Of Russians Can Be Vaccinated Against COVID-19 Within One Year - Gamaleya

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 10 seconds ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 03:00 PM

Around 70% of Russians Can Be Vaccinated Against COVID-19 Within One Year - Gamaleya

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) The monthly production of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V will reach up to 6 million doses by December, which will enable immunization of 70 percent of the national population within 10-12 months, the head of the Gamaleya research institute, which developed the vaccine, said on Wednesday.

"According to our preliminary estimates, I hope that the monthly production volume will reach 5-6 million doses by December, which will allow to vaccinate 70 percent of our country's population within 10-12 months. As epidemiology textbooks say, this is the threshold needed for making aerosol-transmitted infections vaccine-controlled," Alexander Gintsburg told the upper chamber of the Russian parliament.

Related Topics

Russia Parliament Chamber December Million

Recent Stories

Why Usman Qadir has been selected for upcoming T20 ..

6 minutes ago

Thailand welcomes first tourists since March

1 minute ago

Country is heading towards development and prosper ..

1 minute ago

Tanzara Art Gallery to hold painting exhibition

1 minute ago

Prime Minister Suga Praises Japan-ASEAN Cooperatio ..

1 minute ago

Chief Secretary takes notice of explosion in Gulsh ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.