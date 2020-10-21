Around 70% of Russians Can Be Vaccinated Against COVID-19 Within One Year - Gamaleya

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) The monthly production of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V will reach up to 6 million doses by December, which will enable immunization of 70 percent of the national population within 10-12 months, the head of the Gamaleya research institute, which developed the vaccine, said on Wednesday.

"According to our preliminary estimates, I hope that the monthly production volume will reach 5-6 million doses by December, which will allow to vaccinate 70 percent of our country's population within 10-12 months. As epidemiology textbooks say, this is the threshold needed for making aerosol-transmitted infections vaccine-controlled," Alexander Gintsburg told the upper chamber of the Russian parliament.