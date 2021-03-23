UrduPoint.com
Around 73% Of Russians Consider Potential Blocking Of Twitter 'Justified' - Poll

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 07:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) Majority of Russians, about 73 percent, think that potential blocking of Twitter in response to its failure to delete banned content within a month is justified, according to the survey conducted by the Russia's Public Opinion Research Center (VTsIOM) amid the ongoing dispute between Roskomnadzor and the social media giant over violations of Russian laws.

According to the poll findings, 27 percent of those surveyed have the opposite opinion.

The poll also found that 77 percent of respondents consider that Roskomnadzor is justified in its stance against Twitter and 23 percent answered same question negatively.

The nationwide survey was conducted by VTsIOM on Thursday via a phone interview.

It involved 1,600 people aged 18 and over. For this sample size, the margin of error does not exceed 2.5 percent with a 95 percent probability.

On March 10, Roskomnadzor froze traffic speed of Russian Twitter and threatened its total shutdown if the company does not begin to comply with the Russian laws. The media watchdog has sent over 28,000 requests to remove illegal links and publications, all of which were ignored by the social media giant.

On March 16, Roskomnadzor deputy head Vadim Subbotin announced that the agency would monitor Twitter's reaction to the claims for a month before taking further actions, including decision regarding complete blocking of the social media platform in Russia.

