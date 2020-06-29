Around 76% of Russians Support Constitutional Amendments Over 4 Days of Voting - VTsIOM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) Around 76 percent of Russians who have already taken part in the nation-wide vote over the past four days have supported the amendments to the national constitution, a survey conducted by Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VTsIOM) shows.

The vote started on June 25 to run through July 1.

According to the exit poll, 76 percent of respondents said they voted for the amendments, 23.6 percent said that voted against, and 0.4 percent said they spoiled their ballot papers.

As of June 28, 21:00 Moscow time (18:00 GMT), 163,124 people have taken part in the VTsIOM survey. A total of 70.6 percent answered the question, and 29.4 percent refused to answer.

The anonymous exit poll was conducted at 800 polling places in 25 regions across Russia between June 25 and June 28.

The vote seeks to introduce amendments to Russia's 1993 constitution, which will include protecting the institution of marriage as the union of a man and a woman, setting children as a priority of Russia's domestic policy and an obligation to support and protect culture as the unique heritage of Russia's multi-ethnic nation.

Other amendments will confirm that Russia safeguards historical truth and honors the efforts of the defenders of the motherland.

The amendments envision a limit of two consecutive six-year terms for the President of the Russian Federation. The provision applies to the president at the time the legal changes enter into force, not taking into account the number of terms previously served in this position, thus paving the way for President Putin to run again after his current term ends in 2024.

The proposed changes also aim to protect Russia's sovereignty and territorial integrity, prohibiting any attempts or calls to alienate part of its territory.