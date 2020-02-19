UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Around 80% Of People Infected With Coronavirus Have Only Mild Symptoms - EU Health Agency

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 19th February 2020 | 08:39 PM

Around 80% of People Infected With Coronavirus Have Only Mild Symptoms - EU Health Agency

Around 80 percent of those infected with the novel coronavirus have mild symptoms, European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) Director Andrea Ammon said on Wednesday, also commenting on steps the center is taking to assist the coronavirus fight

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2020) Around 80 percent of those infected with the novel coronavirus have mild symptoms, European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) Director Andrea Ammon said on Wednesday, also commenting on steps the center is taking to assist the coronavirus fight.

"One of the things that we don't know very well is how serious is this virus. This is something that is evolving now because now it's almost two months that we have cases of this virus, and it looks particularly from the data that we have from China that around 80 percent of these cases have mild symptoms like a cold. Around 16 percent have more severe symptoms, and 3 percent approximately are critically ill. All in all, the majority of people who get the disease have mild symptoms," Ammon said at a press conference.

The task of the ECDC which is an independent agency of the European Union, working on boosting the defense against infectious diseases is, therefore, to support the European Commission and the national authorities in terms of raising hospitals preparedness, which is in compliance with the agency's mission to "identify, assess and communicate", according to Ammon.

The ECDC is, in particular, looking into how well EU member states are prepared to diagnose the virus, she added.

"Currently, all the member states have capacity to detect, some can process more samples, some can only process a limited amount of samples, so countries also have a mechanism how to help each other in this," Ammon added.

The ECDC has developed special templates with guidance for people either traveling to China or coming from there, Ammon said. The templates include information on how to protect oneself from getting infected and on what to do in case one gets symptoms.

The novel coronavirus disease, dubbed COVID-19 by the World Health Organization, was first detected in Wuhan, located in China's Hubei Province, in late December 2019 and has since spread to more than 20 other countries, resulting in over 2,000 deaths.

Related Topics

World China European Union Wuhan December 2019 All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE Council for Climate Change and Environment rev ..

11 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Speaker of Kyrgyz Parl ..

26 minutes ago

Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of Kyrgyz Parliament discuss ..

41 minutes ago

PTI assures BNP (Mangal) to remove their apprehens ..

2 minutes ago

PTCL & RCCI Collaborate To Enable Digital Pakistan

49 minutes ago

PIA submits reply in plane missing case

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.