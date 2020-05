Around 80,000 Confirmed, Suspected COVID-19 Carriers Hospitalized in Russia - Minister

Around 80,000 people across Russia are staying in hospitals as confirmed or suspected COVID-19 carriers, including 1,133 patients who receive artificial lung ventilation, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) Around 80,000 people across Russia are staying in hospitals as confirmed or suspected COVID-19 carriers, including 1,133 patients who receive artificial lung ventilation, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Wednesday.

The country does not face any shortage in hospital beds for coronavirus patients, as over 125,000 beds are already available, the minister noted.