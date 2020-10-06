Around 800,000 Seafarers Affected by 'Hidden Crisis' Caused by COVID-19 Restrictions - UN

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) Travel restrictions introduced to curb the spread of the coronavirus have affected around 800,000 people working at sea and around half of them have been trapped on vessels for months in violation of international labor norms, Rupert Colville, the spokesman for the UN high commissioner for human rights, said on Tuesday.

"Some 400,000 people are currently stranded on vessels, and a similar number are prevented from returning to ships, either to earn their living or to return home, due to COVID-19 restrictions on travel and transit. In some cases people have been trapped on the same ship for 17 months or longer - far beyond the maximum 11 months permitted under international labour standards," Colville said as quoted in press briefing notes.

During the briefing, Colville addressed a joint statement by the UN Human Rights Office, the UN Global Compact and the UN Working Group on Business and Human Rights, focused on the "hidden crisis" affecting people working at sea.

The spokesman argued that the crisis concerned not only people working on commercial vessels and container ships but also those involved in offshore oil and gas projects and the fishing industry employees.

"The responsibility to respect the human rights of seafarers, and put an end to the intolerable situation in which they find themselves, is not only limited to governments and the shipping sector. In line with the UN Guiding Principles, this responsibility also extends to the thousands of business enterprises that use the services of maritime freight transport - which accounts for almost 90 per cent of world trade," Colville argued.

The international organizations have warned that the restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic have affected the basic human rights of seafarers, including their right to physical and mental health, right to freedom of movement and right to family life.