Around 8Mln Sputnik V Doses Produced For Civilian Use In Russia - Official

Umer Jamshaid 22 seconds ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 07:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2021) Around 8 million Sputnik V doses have been produced for civilian use in Russia so far, the country's senior healthcare official, Alla Trapkova, said on Thursday.

"By March 1, 7,885 million Sputnik V vaccine doses were produced for civilian use. Now we are checking the recently registered CoviVac vaccine developed by Chumakov Centre.

Its production is expected to start after successful inspection at the second half of March," the acting Head of Department of the state quality control of medical products of Federal Service for Surveillance in Healthcare (Roszdravnadzor) said.

According to Trapkova, by May 2021, the total sum of produced vaccines against COVID-19 could reach more than 50 million doses.

Russia has already registered three vaccines against COVID-19 - Sputnik V by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, EpiVacCorona by the Vector Institute and CoviVac.

More Stories From World

