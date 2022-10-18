Around 900 Protesters Detained in Iranian Province of Gilan - Police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2022) The Iranian police detained 880 rioters in the country's northern province of Gilan, who protested over the death of 22-year old Mahsa Amini, Hossein Hassanpour, the deputy commander of the province's police force, said on Monday.

"Around 880 people involved in riots, incitement, attacks on citizens, destruction of public property and damage to unions in Gilan have been identified and detained," Hassanpour was quoted by the Iranian news agency Tasnim as saying.

The official noted that the police also arrested a group of people who produced incendiary weapons for rioters to use against public property.

Amini, 22, died on September 16 subsequent to her detention by the controversial morality police over "improper" hijab wear. This triggered mass protests across the country which escalated into unrest in Tehran and several other large cities, leaving more than 40 people killed and 100 others injured, according to unofficial estimates by local media.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said that the protests were masterminded by the United States and Israel, with the help of some Iranian nationals abroad.