Around 9,000 People March in Southern France in Protest of G7 Summit - Reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2019) About 9,000 people took to the streets on Saturday in the French southern town of Hendaye in protest of the G7 summit that is due to start in the nearby resort of Biarritz later in the day, media reported, citing local authorities.

According to the Pyrenees-Atlantiques prefecture, as cited by the BFMTV broadcaster, the march started in Hendaye at around 12:00 p.m. (10:00 GMT).

The protest was peaceful and populated with climate activists, anti-capitalists and some yellow vest protesters, the news outlet added.

The G7 is made up of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States. Their summit will take place in the southwestern French resort of Biarritz from August 24-26. The main topic of this year's summit will be the fight against inequality and advancement of universal access to social welfare.