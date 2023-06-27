Open Menu

Arraignment Of Trump's Aide Walt Nauta In Miami Court Postponed To July 6 - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published June 27, 2023 | 07:31 PM

A court in Miami, Florida has again rescheduled an arraignment of former US President Donald Trump's aide and current co-defendant Walt Nauta in a classified docs case for July 6 amid alleged travel issues, CBS reported on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) A court in Miami, Florida has again rescheduled an arraignment of former US President Donald Trump's aide and current co-defendant Walt Nauta in a classified docs case for July 6 amid alleged travel issues, CBS reported on Tuesday.

Nauta was supposed to come to Miami on Tuesday for his initial court appearance after he was co-charged in the same case with Trump with conspiracy to obstruct justice, withholding a document or record, corruptly concealing a document or record, concealing a document in a Federal investigation, scheming to conceal, and making false statements and representations.

Trump's valet and personal aide was initially scheduled to be arraigned on June 13 at the same time as his boss, but could not find an attorney, and his procedure was rescheduled for June 27.

According to the report, Nauta has not yet found an attorney and was anyways going to ask for a postponement in his arraignment, while other media reports claim that he had missed his flight to Florida.

In June, the US government released an indictment against Trump and Nauta. Prosecutors charged Trump with 31 counts of willful retention of national defense information, one count of conspiracy to obstruct justice, one count of withholding a document or record, one count of corruptly concealing a document or record, one count of concealing a document in a federal investigation, scheming to conceal, and making false statements and representations.

