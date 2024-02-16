Open Menu

Arrangements For SSC Annual Exam Reviewed

Umer Jamshaid Published February 16, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Arrangements for SSC annual exam reviewed

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) A meeting of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary education Faisalabad was

held in the chair of Commissioner/Chairperson Board Silwat Saeed on Friday in which

arrangements for annual secondary school certificate examination2024 were reviewed.

It was told in the meeting that a total 561 examination centers had been set up in

four districts of the board’s region to facilitate candidates near to their homes

which is commencing from March 1.

The commissioner directed for conducting examination transparently, finalizing staff duties

and establishment of control rooms at four districts in addition to appointing focal persons

at training centers.

Secretary Board Dr Habibur Rahman, Controller Dr Mohammad Jafar Ali and COs Education

of four districts were also present.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Education BISE March From

Recent Stories

 PSL season 9 all set to start tomorrow; check ma ..

 PSL season 9 all set to start tomorrow; check matches’ schedule

21 minutes ago
 PSL 9: Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United to lo ..

PSL 9: Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United to lock horns tomorrow

28 minutes ago
 PHC grants bail to PTI’s nominee for PM office O ..

PHC grants bail to PTI’s nominee for PM office Omar Ayub Khan in 24 cases

2 hours ago
 Bajwa, Faiz reject Maulana Fazl claims about No-co ..

Bajwa, Faiz reject Maulana Fazl claims about No-confidence move against Imran Kh ..

2 hours ago
 Private operators to start booking for Hajj from t ..

Private operators to start booking for Hajj from today

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 February 2024

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 February 2024

7 hours ago
 Sindh University postpones all tests scheduled for ..

Sindh University postpones all tests scheduled for Feb 16

19 hours ago
 Full court reference to honor Justice Nadeem Akhta ..

Full court reference to honor Justice Nadeem Akhtar

19 hours ago
 Nadal puts return on ice, admits 'not ready to com ..

Nadal puts return on ice, admits 'not ready to compete'

19 hours ago
 FIA arrests accused involved in illegal currency e ..

FIA arrests accused involved in illegal currency exchange

19 hours ago
 Court dismisses bail petitions of two co-accused i ..

Court dismisses bail petitions of two co-accused in Gujrat development projects ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From World