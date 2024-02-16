Arrangements For SSC Annual Exam Reviewed
Umer Jamshaid Published February 16, 2024 | 03:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) A meeting of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary education Faisalabad was
held in the chair of Commissioner/Chairperson Board Silwat Saeed on Friday in which
arrangements for annual secondary school certificate examination2024 were reviewed.
It was told in the meeting that a total 561 examination centers had been set up in
four districts of the board’s region to facilitate candidates near to their homes
which is commencing from March 1.
The commissioner directed for conducting examination transparently, finalizing staff duties
and establishment of control rooms at four districts in addition to appointing focal persons
at training centers.
Secretary Board Dr Habibur Rahman, Controller Dr Mohammad Jafar Ali and COs Education
of four districts were also present.
