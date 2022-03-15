UrduPoint.com

Arrest In Shootings Of Homeless In NY, Washington

Umer Jamshaid Published March 15, 2022 | 08:44 PM

Arrest in shootings of homeless in NY, Washington

A suspect in a series of "cold-blooded" shootings of homeless men in Washington and New York was arrested on Tuesday after an intensive manhunt, police said

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :A suspect in a series of "cold-blooded" shootings of homeless men in Washington and New York was arrested on Tuesday after an intensive manhunt, police said.

The man was taken into custody in southeast Washington in the early hours of the morning, police said, and was being interviewed by homicide detectives.

Police did not identify the suspect but The New York Times identified him as Gerald Brevard, a 30-year-old Washington resident with a history of mental illness.

The newspaper, citing law enforcement sources, said Brevard had a criminal record of misdemeanors and felonies and was temporarily committed in 2019 to a psychiatric hospital in Washington.

The authorities in Washington and New York had offered a $70,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the man behind the shootings of five homeless men over the past two weeks.

"We promised that we'd bring this killer to justice," New York Mayor Eric Adams said in a tweet. "We kept that promise. Thank you to all of our partners in law enforcement for their good work." The arrest came just hours after Adams and Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser and the police chiefs of the two cities held a joint news conference to appeal to the public for information about a man they called a "cold-blooded killer." - Shot while asleep - The shootings, which took place between March 3 and March 12, left two homeless men dead and three wounded.

Three of the shootings took place in Washington and two in New York.

Police had released multiple photos and video of the man wanted for stalking and shooting homeless men while they slept on the streets.

The images were of a tall, shaven-headed and bearded man dressed all in black.

In one chilling video, the man, who was wearing blue surgical gloves and a black balaclava, kicks a man wrapped in a yellow sleeping bag, looks around and then opens fire with a pistol.

The Washington police had offered a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

The New York police offered another $25,000 and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) put up $20,000.

At their press conference on Monday, the mayors of New York and Washington had urged the tens of thousands of homeless people on the streets of their cities to seek shelter.

Adams announced a plan just weeks after taking office in January to move homeless people out of the city's vast subway system, where many sleep on frigid nights.

But it drew sharp criticism from non-government organizations, who said that in the absence of housing, the subway is the place where homeless New Yorkers feel the most safe.

In October 2019, a homeless man wielding a metal pipe beat four other homeless people to death in New York and left a fifth man in critical condition.

Related Topics

Dead Fire Police Washington Man New York January March October Criminals 2019 All From Housing

Recent Stories

Day temperatures to rise 7-10 degree celsius: PMD

Day temperatures to rise 7-10 degree celsius: PMD

1 minute ago
 Buddhism conference unveils potential of religious ..

Buddhism conference unveils potential of religious tourism in Pakistan

1 minute ago
 Chief Secretary directs strict action against ille ..

Chief Secretary directs strict action against illegal mining

1 minute ago
 PDWP approves Rs.6631m project for North Wazirista ..

PDWP approves Rs.6631m project for North Waziristan

1 minute ago
 RPO Multan holds Orderly Room

RPO Multan holds Orderly Room

1 minute ago
 'SOPs to eradicate dengue being implemented'

'SOPs to eradicate dengue being implemented'

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>