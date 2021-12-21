Arrest Made in Connection With Attack on Belarusian Embassy in London - Police

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2021) The Metropolitan Police confirmed on Monday that one man was arrested near the Belarusian embassy in London on Sunday as they responded to a report of a "disturbance" outside the building that left a diplomat with a "facial injury."

"Police were called at around 19:40hrs (19:40 GMT) on Sunday, 19 December to a report of a disturbance outside of the Embassy of Belarus, W8. A member of staff reported he had been assaulted and was left with a facial injury. One man was arrested nearby and taken into custody," Police Press Bureau officer Matthew Russell said in a statement e-mailed to Sputnik.

Earlier, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that on Sunday evening a group of people damaged the facade of the embassy in Kensington and that their diplomats were physically attacked, with one of them requiring urgent medical attention.

On Monday morning, the area around the Belarusian embassy in London was calm and no additional security measures were observed by a Sputnik correspondent visiting the site.

However, traces of white paint are visible on the facade above the entrance to the building.

According to the Belarusian Foreign Ministry, the UK charge d'affaires in Minsk was summoned over the attack.