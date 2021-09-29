UrduPoint.com

Arrest Urged In S.Africa's $10 Mn Covid Fund Fraud

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 23 minutes ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 03:09 PM

Arrest urged in S.Africa's $10 mn Covid fund fraud

South African investigators on Wednesday called for a former health minister to be punished and a senior official to face criminal charges over a $10 million Covid fund scandal

Johannesburg, Sept 29 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :South African investigators on Wednesday called for a former health minister to be punished and a senior official to face criminal charges over a $10 million Covid fund scandal.

The damning report from the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) said former health minister Zweli Mkhize oversaw contracts through Digital Vibes, a front company run by his former spokeswoman and personal assistant.

Using money meant to educate the public about how to stay safe during the pandemic, his son Dedani Mkhize bought a Land Cruiser and withdrew "significant amounts of cash", the report said.

The SIU, an independent law enforcement agency with similar powers to the FBI, said the health ministry's former director general Anton Pillay should be criminally charged with financial misconduct.

Related Topics

Scandal Company Money Criminals FBI From Million

Recent Stories

NCOC decides to ease restrictions in eight cities

NCOC decides to ease restrictions in eight cities

10 minutes ago
 HERO Dubai Hatta is back on October 29 for season ..

HERO Dubai Hatta is back on October 29 for season two with a star-studded line-u ..

14 minutes ago
 Development Financial Institutions key to driving ..

Development Financial Institutions key to driving global economic recovery in po ..

17 minutes ago
 UAE condemns Houthi attempts to target Saudi Arabi ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempts to target Saudi Arabia with explosive drone

17 minutes ago
 ECP apologizes over cancellation of Pakistan tour

ECP apologizes over cancellation of Pakistan tour

17 minutes ago
 World Rabies Day observed at UVAS

World Rabies Day observed at UVAS

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.