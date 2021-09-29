(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Johannesburg, Sept 29 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :South African investigators on Wednesday called for a former health minister to be punished and a senior official to face criminal charges over a $10 million Covid fund scandal.

The damning report from the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) said former health minister Zweli Mkhize oversaw contracts through Digital Vibes, a front company run by his former spokeswoman and personal assistant.

Using money meant to educate the public about how to stay safe during the pandemic, his son Dedani Mkhize bought a Land Cruiser and withdrew "significant amounts of cash", the report said.

The SIU, an independent law enforcement agency with similar powers to the FBI, said the health ministry's former director general Anton Pillay should be criminally charged with financial misconduct.