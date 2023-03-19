UrduPoint.com

Arrest Warrant For Putin To Be In Effect In Germany After ICC's Request - Justice Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published March 19, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Arrest Warrant for Putin to Be in Effect in Germany After ICC's Request - Justice Minister

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2023) A warrant for the arrest of Russian President Vladimir Putin will be in effect after the International Criminal Court (ICC) makes a request on the warrant's enforcement, German Justice Minister Marco Buschmann said on Sunday.

On Friday, the ICC, the jurisdiction of which is not recognized by Russia, issued a warrant for the arrest of Putin and Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights Maria Lvova-Belova, citing "unlawful transfer of population (children) from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation."

"I expect the ICC to quickly contact Interpol and member states and request (the warrant's) enforcement," Buschmann was quoted as saying by German newspaper Bild am Sonntag.

Meanwhile, Russian Investigative Committee chief Alexander Bastrykin has instructed for a legal assessment of the Buschmann statements, the committee said on Sunday.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the ICC warrants to arrest Putin and Lvova-Belova are legally null and void as Russia is not a party to the Rome Statute and has no obligations under it, nor does it cooperate with the ICC.

Related Topics

ICC Ukraine Russia German Rome Vladimir Putin Criminals Sunday From Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 March 2023

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th March 2023

6 hours ago
 Who are award winners of HBL Pakistan Super League ..

Who are award winners of HBL Pakistan Super League Season 8 ?

14 hours ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives ministers, high-r ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives ministers, high-ranking officials

15 hours ago
 US State of Georgia, Pakistan's Sindh province set ..

US State of Georgia, Pakistan's Sindh province set to establish 'sister state' r ..

15 hours ago
 McCarthy Accuses Manhattan DA of Political 'Vengea ..

McCarthy Accuses Manhattan DA of Political 'Vengeance' Over Possible Trump Arres ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.