BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2023) A warrant for the arrest of Russian President Vladimir Putin will be in effect after the International Criminal Court (ICC) makes a request on the warrant's enforcement, German Justice Minister Marco Buschmann said on Sunday.

On Friday, the ICC, the jurisdiction of which is not recognized by Russia, issued a warrant for the arrest of Putin and Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights Maria Lvova-Belova, citing "unlawful transfer of population (children) from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation."

"I expect the ICC to quickly contact Interpol and member states and request (the warrant's) enforcement," Buschmann was quoted as saying by German newspaper Bild am Sonntag.

Meanwhile, Russian Investigative Committee chief Alexander Bastrykin has instructed for a legal assessment of the Buschmann statements, the committee said on Sunday.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the ICC warrants to arrest Putin and Lvova-Belova are legally null and void as Russia is not a party to the Rome Statute and has no obligations under it, nor does it cooperate with the ICC.