Arrest Warrant Issued For Bosnian Serb Leader
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 19, 2025 | 04:00 PM
Sarajevo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) Bosnian authorities have issued an arrest warrant for ethnic Serb leader Milorad Dodik, a senior police officer said Wednesday, as part of an investigation into his alleged flouting of the country's constitution.
The announcement comes a week after police said they were seeking to question Dodik, who remained defiant and called on Federal police to ignore the order.
But according to the head of police in Bosnia's Muslim-Croat statelet, an arrest warrant has now been issued by authorities, which includes orders to detain Republika Srpska Prime Minister Radovan Viskovic and parliamentary speaker Nenad Stevandic.
"We received an arrest warrant for these three individuals," said Vahidin Munjic during an interview with local media.
"All police organs in Bosnia and Herzegovina, if they spot these individuals, are obligated to arrest them and hand them over to the state court."
Tensions have soared in the divided Balkan country since Dodik was convicted last month for defying Christian Schmidt, the international envoy charged with overseeing the peace accords that ended Bosnia's 1990s war.
Dodik, who leads Bosnia's Republika Srpska (RS) statelet, remains unrepentant after the conviction, and helped push through laws forbidding the federal police and judiciary from entering Bosnia's Serb entity in retaliation.
The laws were later struck down by the constitutional court.
Since the end of Bosnia's inter-ethnic war in the 1990s, the country has consisted of two autonomous halves -- the Serb-dominated RS and a Muslim-Croat region.
The two entities have their own governments and parliaments and are linked by weak central institutions.
Bosnia's divided politics and fragile, post-war institutions have faced increasing uncertainty amid the unfolding political crisis.
For years, Dodik has pursued a separatist agenda, repeatedly threatening to pull the Serb statelet out of Bosnia's central institutions -- including its army, judiciary and tax system -- which has led to sanctions from the United States.
The RS leader had already pushed through two earlier laws that refused to recognise decisions made by Schmidt and Bosnia's constitutional court.
That led to his conviction last month, when he was sentenced to a year in prison and handed a six-year ban from office.
rus-ds/js
Recent Stories
Beyond One-Tap Infinix AI∞, a Flagship Design AI Phone That Redefines Industry ..
Julphar announced as Lead Partner for 14th edition of AIM Congress 2025
UN condemns attack on Somali President’s convoy
Federal govt notifies holidays for Eid-ul-Fitr 2025 in Pakistan
Govt employees to get salaries on March 27 before Eid-ul-Fitr 2025
International Charity Organisation launches project to build integrated city in ..
World Bank approves loan of $102m for Pakistan
Pakistan Unites in Solidarity with Palestine and Yemen, Demanding Global Actions
Waha Capital Shareholders approve 2024 dividend distribution
Securities and Commodities Authority holds 1st Board meeting in 2025
Tahnoon bin Zayed meets Donald Trump, discusses strategic partnership prospects
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 March 2025
More Stories From World
-
Arrest warrant issued for Bosnian Serb leader4 minutes ago
-
Six dead, 40 missing in Mediterranean migrant shipwreck: UN44 minutes ago
-
Zelensky accuses Russia of rejecting ceasefire after new strikes44 minutes ago
-
Global companies share China's opportunities: Two Sessions told44 minutes ago
-
Kyrgyzstan improves its position in Global Soft Power Index1 hour ago
-
Thousands march in support of Colombia's president, reforms2 hours ago
-
Romanian military aicraft carries four patients from North Macedonia to Brussels2 hours ago
-
Zelensky accuses Russia of rejecting ceasefire as new strikes hit Ukraine2 hours ago
-
Myanmar relief camps receive last WFP aid as cuts begin2 hours ago
-
Russian barrage kills one, damages hospitals: Kyiv2 hours ago
-
Hamas has 'not closed the door' on talks, official tells AFP2 hours ago
-
Clippers rally to beat Cavaliers, Warriors and Celtics win2 hours ago