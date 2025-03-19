Arrest warrant issued for Bosnian Serb leader

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Sarajevo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) Bosnian authorities have issued an arrest warrant for ethnic Serb leader Milorad Dodik, a senior police officer said Wednesday, as part of an investigation into his alleged flouting of the country's constitution.

The announcement comes a week after police said they were seeking to question Dodik, who remained defiant and called on Federal police to ignore the order.

But according to the head of police in Bosnia's Muslim-Croat statelet, an arrest warrant has now been issued by authorities, which includes orders to detain Republika Srpska Prime Minister Radovan Viskovic and parliamentary speaker Nenad Stevandic.

"We received an arrest warrant for these three individuals," said Vahidin Munjic during an interview with local media.

"All police organs in Bosnia and Herzegovina, if they spot these individuals, are obligated to arrest them and hand them over to the state court."

Tensions have soared in the divided Balkan country since Dodik was convicted last month for defying Christian Schmidt, the international envoy charged with overseeing the peace accords that ended Bosnia's 1990s war.

Dodik, who leads Bosnia's Republika Srpska (RS) statelet, remains unrepentant after the conviction, and helped push through laws forbidding the federal police and judiciary from entering Bosnia's Serb entity in retaliation.

The laws were later struck down by the constitutional court.

Since the end of Bosnia's inter-ethnic war in the 1990s, the country has consisted of two autonomous halves -- the Serb-dominated RS and a Muslim-Croat region.

The two entities have their own governments and parliaments and are linked by weak central institutions.

Bosnia's divided politics and fragile, post-war institutions have faced increasing uncertainty amid the unfolding political crisis.

For years, Dodik has pursued a separatist agenda, repeatedly threatening to pull the Serb statelet out of Bosnia's central institutions -- including its army, judiciary and tax system -- which has led to sanctions from the United States.

The RS leader had already pushed through two earlier laws that refused to recognise decisions made by Schmidt and Bosnia's constitutional court.

That led to his conviction last month, when he was sentenced to a year in prison and handed a six-year ban from office.

