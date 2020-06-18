Arrest Warrants Issued For Atlanta Officers Involved In Brooks Killing - District Attorney
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 01:20 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) The authorities have issued warrants for the arrest of the two police officers involved in the killing of African America man Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta, Georgia, Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard said on Wednesday.
"We have decided to issue warrants in this case today," Howard said.