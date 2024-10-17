Arrest Warrants Issued For Hasina Wajid Over Deaths During Bangladesh Protests
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 17, 2024 | 05:43 PM
International Crimes Tribunal of Bangladesh issued these warrants for Sheikh Hasina for her alleged role in deaths
DHAKA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 17th, 2024) Arrest warrants have been issued for former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Wajid in connection with deaths during violent protests in Bangladesh.
According to a foreign news agency, the International Crimes Tribunal of Bangladesh has issued these warrants for Sheikh Hasina.
In addition to Sheikh Hasina, arrest warrants have also been issued for 45 other individuals, including close associates of the former Prime Minister.
The reports said that the warrants for Sheikh Hasina and others were issued in relation to deaths that occurred during recent violent protests in Bangladesh.
It is worth noting that in July and August of this year, violent incidents during student organization protests resulted in several deaths and numerous injuries.
Following these protests, Sheikh Hasina Wajid fled to India after resigning, leading to the establishment of a caretaker government under Nobel laureate Dr. Muhammad Yunus in Bangladesh.
