UrduPoint.com

Arrested Hypersonic Scientist Kuranov Fired From University 5 Years Ago

Muhammad Irfan 16 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 03:41 PM

Arrested Hypersonic Scientist Kuranov Fired From University 5 Years Ago

Russian hypersonic technology scientist Alexander Kuranov, who has been recently arrested on charges of treason, stopped working with Peter the Great St. Petersburg Polytechnic University five years ago, the university told Sputnik on Friday

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2021) Russian hypersonic technology scientist Alexander Kuranov, who has been recently arrested on charges of treason, stopped working with Peter the Great St. Petersburg Polytechnic University five years ago, the university told Sputnik on Friday.

A Moscow district court on Thursday ordered Kuranov be held in custody on suspicion of treason. The scientist could face up to 20 years in prison if his guilt is proven. Kuranov's case has been dubbed "top secret" by investigators.

"The information that the detained director general of the Hypersonic Systems Research Enterprise, Alexander Kuranov, is an employee of Peter the Great St.

Petersburg Polytechnic University is false. Alexander Kuranov was working part-time as a professor before he was dismissed in 2016," the university said, without mentioning specific reasons for Kuranov's dismissal.

Kuranov is the director general and chief designer at the Hypersonic Systems Research Enterprise, a company researching hypersonic technologies for the aviation and aerospace industry. He is also an expert in plasma physics. The company's website said Kuranov was a department head, coordinator of bachelor and post-graduate students training, bachelor and master programs supervisor and lecturer at the St. Petersburg university.

Related Topics

Technology Moscow Russia Company St. Petersburg Enterprise 2016 Industry Top Court Employment

Recent Stories

Pakistani handmade carpet theme exhibition opens i ..

Pakistani handmade carpet theme exhibition opens in Shanghai, China

1 minute ago
 Large number of trees cut down around canal

Large number of trees cut down around canal

1 minute ago
 CTP issues traffic diversion plan for 5th Muharram ..

CTP issues traffic diversion plan for 5th Muharram

1 minute ago
 Kohat-Tarally Bridge inquiry completed

Kohat-Tarally Bridge inquiry completed

1 minute ago
 Macao's fores reserves rise to 26.22 bln USD at en ..

Macao's fores reserves rise to 26.22 bln USD at end of July

1 minute ago
 Russia's Roscosmos to Help Tunisia Prepare Female ..

Russia's Roscosmos to Help Tunisia Prepare Female Astronaut for Spaceflight

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.