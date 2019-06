The publication which employs arrested reporter Ivan Golunov said his sudden release from house arrest showed that Russian authorities had listened to protesters

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 11th Jun, 2019 ) :The publication which employs arrested reporter Ivan Golunov said his sudden release from house arrest showed that Russian authorities had listened to protesters.

"We are happy that the authorities listened to society," said a statement from the editorial team of Meduza and several other prominent journalists. "This is just the beginning, a lot of work lies ahead."