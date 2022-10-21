UrduPoint.com

Arrested Son Of Russian Governor Declines Extradition To US On Sanctions Evasion Charges

October 21, 2022

Artem Uss, the son of a Russian provincial governor arrested in Italy on a US warrant, told the Milan court of appeal on Friday that he did not agree to be extradited, his lawyer said

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2022) Artem Uss, the son of a Russian provincial governor arrested in Italy on a US warrant, told the Milan court of appeal on Friday that he did not agree to be extradited, his lawyer said.

"Uss did not concede to the extradition," Vinicio Nardo told Sputnik.

His extradition to the United States will be made part of the legal process that Italy opened against him. The lawyer said his defense would seek house arrest for the 40-year-old man.

"We could not raise it at the hearing because it was called to identify him and ask him about the extradition.

We will file the request," Nardo explained.

The US Department of Justice said Wednesday that Uss had been arrested alongside four other Russian nationals over his alleged involvement in a scheme to bypass US sanctions on Venezuelan oil exports.

The Russian denies any wrongdoing. The Justice Department has six weeks to file the case against him, Nardo said. The entire legal procedure may last for six to seven months. The Russian embassy in Rome said Uss was arrested on Monday.

