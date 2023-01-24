UrduPoint.com

Arrested Sputnik Lithuania Editor Kasem Thanks Colleagues For Support

Sumaira FH Published January 24, 2023 | 10:26 PM

Arrested Sputnik Lithuania Editor Kasem Thanks Colleagues for Support

Marat Kasem, the editor-in-chief of Sputnik Lithuania who was recently arrested in Latvia, wrote a new letter to his colleagues from prison in Riga, thanking them for their support

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2023) Marat Kasem, the editor-in-chief of Sputnik Lithuania who was recently arrested in Latvia, wrote a new letter to his colleagues from prison in Riga, thanking them for their support.

Kasem, a Latvian national working at the Sputnik Lithuania editorial desk of Moscow-based international media group Rossiya Segodnya, was detained during a trip to the Latvian capital on January 3 and sent to Riga Central Prison two days later, having been accused of violating EU sanctions against Russia as well as of espionage, an offense punished by up to 20 years in prison. The journalist was allowed to say his final goodbyes to his grandmother, who died while he was in prison.

In his letter, Kasem said that the news of the death of his grandmother was devastating.

"I thank you for your condolences, it was very difficult to accept what happened.

Trouble, as they say, does not come alone. In such grief, the time machine will not help, but your letters will (help) a lot!" Kasem's letter read.

The journalist wished strength and creative accomplishments to his colleagues, recalling that "anything is possible" in Latvia.

"I will not once again provoke the investigation and I will fully trust you to take care of my case. You'll manage it! I miss everyone," he added.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said that Kasem's arrest was an act of revenge against the country's media, adding that the journalist felt politically persecuted and spoke about it often. Dmitry Kiselev, director general of Rossiya Segodnya, said Kasem had faced political persecution in the Baltic states.

Kasem's lawyers said that they will file a complaint with the European Court of Human Rights.

Related Topics

Russia Lawyers Died Riga Lithuania Latvia January Media From Court

Recent Stories

UAE President receives Algerian President&#039;s n ..

UAE President receives Algerian President&#039;s note

14 minutes ago
 UAE President receives President of Democratic Rep ..

UAE President receives President of Democratic Republic of Congo

15 minutes ago
 European Commission Suggests Increasing Financial ..

European Commission Suggests Increasing Financial Assistance to Moldova by Over ..

3 minutes ago
 Missouri Senator Calls for Nation-Wide TikTok Ban

Missouri Senator Calls for Nation-Wide TikTok Ban

3 minutes ago
 Washington Post Says Pompeo Characterization of Mu ..

Washington Post Says Pompeo Characterization of Murdered Journalist Khashoggi 'S ..

3 minutes ago
 NASA, DARPA to Use New HALEU Uranium Fuel to Power ..

NASA, DARPA to Use New HALEU Uranium Fuel to Power Mars Nuclear Engine - Senior ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.