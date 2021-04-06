Arrested US Cosmetics Executive Faces Charges of Violating Iran Sanctions - Justice Dept.

The president of a cosmetics firm, who was arrested Tuesday, faces bank fraud and money laundering charges over shipments to Iran that violated US sanctions, the Justice Department said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) The president of a cosmetics firm, who was arrested Tuesday, faces bank fraud and money laundering charges over shipments to Iran that violated US sanctions, the Justice Department said.

"Michael Rose allegedly sold more than $350,000 in goods to an Iranian importer in violation of US sanctions and allegedly committed related money laundering and bank fraud crimes," the Justice Department said in a press release.

Rose was arrested by the FBI and Commerce Department's Office of Export Enforcement earlier on Tuesday and is slated to appear in court later in the day, the release said.

Between 2015 and 2018, Rose participated in a conspiracy to evade U.S. sanctions on Iran by exporting more than $350,000 worth of cosmetics to an importer in Iran that disguised the destination using multiple front companies, the release added.

In addition to shipping goods and accepting payments in violation of U.S. sanctions, Rose also filed false and information on Commerce Department export forms indicating the products were destined for the United Arab Emirates, according to the release.