Arrested Venezuela Raider Says Guaido Met With Chief Of US Security Firm Silvercorp

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 04:34 PM

Arrested Venezuela Raider Says Guaido Met With Chief of US Security Firm Silvercorp

Antonio Sequea, a man arrested during a raid to overthrow the Venezuelan president, has said that his contractor from a small Florida-based private security firm, Silvercorp, had met with Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) Antonio Sequea, a man arrested during a raid to overthrow the Venezuelan president, has said that his contractor from a small Florida-based private security firm, Silvercorp, had met with Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido.

Silvercorp chief Jordan Goudreau, a former Green Beret, is believed to have met with Guaido during the opposition politician's trip to Washington in March for talks with US President Donald Trump.

"In mid-March, when Guaido traveled to the US from Colombia, Jordan... contacted me to say he had been present at a meeting with Juan Guaido in the White House," Sequea said in a clip recorded during his interrogation and aired by the VTV news channel.

Sequea said Goudreau had told him that he had been appointed as a military adviser to Guaido. Venezuelan Communications Minister Jorge Rodriguez said Guaido contracted Silvercorp to carry out the mission, priced at $212.9 million.

Sequea was captured during an amphibious assault on the port city of La Guaira near the Venezuelan capital on May 3. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said the failed plot was to kill him. A total of 44 people were arrested, including two Americans who were former US special forces soldiers.

