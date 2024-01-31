Arrests As French Farmers Close In On Paris
Sumaira FH Published January 31, 2024 | 11:24 PM
French police arrested some protesting farmers on Wednesday as convoys of tractors edged closer to Paris, Lyon and other key locations, with many ignoring police warnings over the scope of their action
France has been at the centre of growing rural discontent across Europe, with protests also held in Germany, Poland, Romania, Belgium and Italy. Spanish farmers have said they will join the movement.
After days calling for higher incomes, less red tape and protection from foreign competition, "there are huge expectations" among farmers, said Arnaud Rousseau, head of France's largest agricultural union the FNSEA.
But he added that not all of the demands could be immediately answered "so I'm trying to call for calm and reasonableness".
Eighteen people trying to blockade the Rungis wholesale food market south of Paris, a key food distribution hub for the capital region's 12 million people, were arrested for "interfering with traffic", police said.
Prosecutors in Creteil, southeast of Paris, said 15 of those arrested were in custody.
Between 200 and 300 tractors in a convoy that set off from southwest France were kept away from the market by police.
Units with armoured vehicles deployed along the A6 motorway leading to Rungis and police checkpoints were set up around the market.
The government has warned farmers to stay away from Rungis, Paris airports and large cities. Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin who has ordered police to tread lightly but warned that they were ready to defend strategic spots.
A source close to Prime Minister Gabriel Attal's office said he had met leaders of the second and third-largest farmers' unions on Wednesday morning.
