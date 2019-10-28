Arrests in Micronesia over killing of US lawyer

(@imziishan)

Koror, Palau, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :The Micronesian state of Yap announced Monday that arrests have been made over the murder of a US lawyer working as the attorney general in the tiny Pacific nation.

Yap Governor Henry Falan said more than one person had been detained for the killing of 33-year-old Rachelle Bergeron, but gave no indication of how many had been arrested.

"Arrests have been made in the murder of acting Attorney-General Rachelle Bergeron," Falan said in a statement.

"The next stage in the investigation will be the court proceedings as the State moves toward the final stage of conviction. No Names will be issued by the authorities at this time.

" Bergeron, who had been working as the acting attorney general in Yap since 2015, died after being shot while walking her dog two weeks ago.

The murder rocked the remote state about 1,300 kilometres (800 miles) east of the Philippines, which has a population of about 12,000 and little experience of violent crime.

Officials have not publicly speculated on a motive for the killing of Bergeron, who moved to the Federated States of Micronesia after specialising in work on human trafficking in the United States and India.

She was due to return to the United States soon after completing four years in Yap.