Arrests Made Over Attack on Bulgarian Investigative Journalist in Sofia - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2020) Arrests were made in the Bulgarian capital of Sofia on Thursday in connection with an attack on Bulgarian investigative journalist Slavi Angelov, national media reported, citing Prosecutor General Ivan Geshev.

Speaking to reporters, Geshev declined to field questions and specify how many people had been arrested, according to The Sofia Globe newspaper. He noted that the arrest had been made during a special operation. Having admitted great public interest in the case, the official said he did not want to prejudice the investigation's results and pledged to reveal further details later.

Angelov, the editor-in-chief of Bulgaria's weekly 168 Chasa, was seriously beaten by two masked men armed with metal bars near his apartment in central Sofia in the late hours of March 17. While approaching his home, the journalist, known for his investigative articles about organized crime, had noticed the men wearing masks but had not attached much importance to it given the ongoing epidemic.

The journalist was hospitalized with serious injuries to his leg and face. Back then, police raised suspicion that the assault was linked to his journalistic activities.