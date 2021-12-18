UrduPoint.com

Arrests On US Southern Border Rose 5% In November, Reversing Downward Trend - CBP Data

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 18th December 2021 | 05:30 AM

Arrests on US Southern Border Rose 5% in November, Reversing Downward Trend - CBP Data

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2021) The monthly number of arrests on the US-Mexico border rose 5 percent in November after three-consecutive months of a downward trend, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) data revealed.

The data showed on Friday that Border Patrol agents made 173,620 arrests on the US southern border in connection to illegal border crossings into the United States.

A majority of undocumented migrants apprehended on the southern border are single adults from Mexico or a foreign country that is not in the Northern Triangle region.

Illegal border crossings on the US-Mexico border reached an all-time record 1.7 million in fiscal year 2021, according to CBP data.

This year, the Biden administration witnessed several new records set on the US southern border related to illegal immigration, which experts believe was due to his campaign message that immigrants were welcomed to the United States.

In fiscal year 2021, the highest monthly total of apprehensions on the US southern border was in July, when the number hit a 20-year monthly high of 213,593 apprehensions.

Related Topics

United States Mexico July November Border From Million

Recent Stories

Sweden equal world record for Women&#039;s 4x50m M ..

Sweden equal world record for Women&#039;s 4x50m Medley Relay

5 hours ago
 Cyprus, Jordan sign bilateral agreements

Cyprus, Jordan sign bilateral agreements

5 hours ago
 US Directs Federal Agencies to Address Vulnerabili ..

US Directs Federal Agencies to Address Vulnerabilities in Java-Based Software - ..

5 hours ago
 Russia to Restrict Travel From Kenya From Sunday A ..

Russia to Restrict Travel From Kenya From Sunday Amid Omicron Fears

5 hours ago
 PTV saves OIC 1974 summit's coverage in HD quality ..

PTV saves OIC 1974 summit's coverage in HD quality

5 hours ago
 US 'Fundamentally Prepared' for Dialogue With Russ ..

US 'Fundamentally Prepared' for Dialogue With Russia - National Security Adviser ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.