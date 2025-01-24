HANOI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh City welcomed a single-day record number of passengers on Friday, local media reported.

The airport served more than 150,000 passengers from 1,002 flights on Friday, according to Vietnam news Agency.

Among the flights scheduled, there were 500 departures and 502 arrivals.

The airport has mobilized more staff, especially at security check counters, during peak hours from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

During the Lunar New Year season, from Jan. 14 to Feb. 12, the airport is expected to handle about 26,000 flights and over four million passengers, including 1.5 million international travelers and 2.5 million domestic passengers.