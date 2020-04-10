UrduPoint.com
Arrivals To Beijing Must Prove Negative COVID-19 Test At Hotels From Sunday - Bureau

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 06:37 PM

All arrivals to the Chinese capital of Beijing must present a medical certificate proving a negative test for COVID-19 when checking in to hotels from Sunday, the city's Bureau of Culture and Tourism announced on Friday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) All arrivals to the Chinese capital of Beijing must present a medical certificate proving a negative test for COVID-19 when checking in to hotels from Sunday, the city's Bureau of Culture and Tourism announced on Friday.

"Starting from April 12, all those arriving in Beijing must present at check-in a medical certificate showing a negative test for coronavirus conducted with nucleic acid," the administration announced.

All tests for COVID-19 must be conducted within a week of the individual arriving at their accommodation, the bureau said.

Hotels must check all medical documents in possession of travelers, and carefully monitor the temperature of guests throughout their stay, the bureau added.

Local authorities have managed to control the current COVID-19 outbreak, and many social distancing measures have been lifted. However, the bureau warned that imported cases could trigger a second wave of the outbreak in the capital, prompting the decision to strengthen control measures for arrivals.

Since the start of the outbreak, 588 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Beijing. A total of 469 people have fully recovered after contracting the disease, and eight people have died. According to Chinese health authorities, 172 of Beijing's total COVID-19 cases were imported from abroad.

