Arrivals To UK From COVID-19 Hotspots To Spend 10 Days In Hotel Quarantine - Johnson

Sumaira FH 10 seconds ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 07:30 PM

Arrivals to UK From COVID-19 Hotspots to Spend 10 Days in Hotel Quarantine - Johnson

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) Travelers arriving in the United Kingdom from 22 countries that the UK government has deemed to be high risk due to the discovery of new COVID-19 variants will have to spend 10 days in quarantine at government accommodation sites, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Wednesday.

During an appearance in parliament, Johnson noted that the UK had banned travel to and from countries such as Portugal, South Africa, and Brazil, where new highly infectious variants of the disease had been discovered.

"In order to reduce the risk posed by UK nationals and residents returning home from these countries, I can announce that we will require all such arrivals who cannot be refused entry to isolate in government-provided accommodation, such as hotels, for 10 days, without exception.

They will be met at the airport and transported directly into quarantine," Johnson remarked.

The prime minister added that the UK was in a "perilous situation" following the recent surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths linked to a new strain of the disease found in southeast England in December.

England is currently under nationwide lockdown measures, and the prime minister said that there was "not enough data" for the government to take steps to ease the restrictions at this present time.

The Department of Health and Social Care registered 20,089 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, the lowest single-day increase to the case total since December 15. On the same day, the country's coronavirus disease death toll topped the 100,000 mark after 1,631 new fatalities were reported.

