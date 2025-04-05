Arsenal draw at Everton to edge Liverpool closer to Premier League title

Liverpool, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2025) Arsenal's small remaining hope of a first Premier League title for 21 years was further diminished after a 1-1 draw at Everton on Saturday.

Leandro Trossard's opener for the Gunners was cancelled out by Iliman Ndiaye's penalty to leave Arsenal still 11 points behind Liverpool, who have a game in hand.

The Reds now need just 11 points from their remaining eight games to secure a record-equalling 20th English top-flight title.

"Especially with the result, very unhappy," said Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta, who spent six years at Goodison Park as an Everton player.

"This is a very tough place to come, (against) a team who is very physical and direct.

If you don't deal with it, it's hard to get momentum. The start of the second half was very poor."

Arteta had said the best preparation for his side's Champions League quarter-final, first leg against Real Madrid would be to win on Merseyside.

But the Spaniard showed he had one eye on the visit of the European champions with his team selection.

Bukayo Saka was forced to wait for his first start since December as the England international was left on the bench alongside Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Martinelli, Jurrien Timber and Thomas Partey.