Open Menu

Arsenal Draw At Everton To Edge Liverpool Closer To Premier League Title

Faizan Hashmi Published April 05, 2025 | 09:00 PM

Arsenal draw at Everton to edge Liverpool closer to Premier League title

Liverpool, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2025) Arsenal's small remaining hope of a first Premier League title for 21 years was further diminished after a 1-1 draw at Everton on Saturday.

Leandro Trossard's opener for the Gunners was cancelled out by Iliman Ndiaye's penalty to leave Arsenal still 11 points behind Liverpool, who have a game in hand.

The Reds now need just 11 points from their remaining eight games to secure a record-equalling 20th English top-flight title.

"Especially with the result, very unhappy," said Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta, who spent six years at Goodison Park as an Everton player.

"This is a very tough place to come, (against) a team who is very physical and direct.

If you don't deal with it, it's hard to get momentum. The start of the second half was very poor."

Arteta had said the best preparation for his side's Champions League quarter-final, first leg against Real Madrid would be to win on Merseyside.

But the Spaniard showed he had one eye on the visit of the European champions with his team selection.

Bukayo Saka was forced to wait for his first start since December as the England international was left on the bench alongside Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Martinelli, Jurrien Timber and Thomas Partey.

Recent Stories

Believing wins Group 1 Al Quoz Sprint of Dubai Wor ..

Believing wins Group 1 Al Quoz Sprint of Dubai World Cup

3 minutes ago
 Kareena Kapoor opens up about her favorite dish

Kareena Kapoor opens up about her favorite dish

19 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia imposes temporary visa ban on Pakista ..

Saudi Arabia imposes temporary visa ban on Pakistan, 13 other countries for Hajj ..

26 minutes ago
 Dubai World Cup: Raging Torrent eases to victory i ..

Dubai World Cup: Raging Torrent eases to victory in 1600-metre Godolphin Mile

33 minutes ago
 Major wildlife protection action in Punjab: 110 qu ..

Major wildlife protection action in Punjab: 110 quails recovered

35 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre launches Index to ..

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre launches Index to Measure Relationship Strength ..

1 hour ago
Godolphin's Dubai Future won the $1 million Dubai ..

Godolphin's Dubai Future won the $1 million Dubai Gold Cup

1 hour ago
 Yas bin Hamdan bin Zayed inaugurates Challenge Sir ..

Yas bin Hamdan bin Zayed inaugurates Challenge Sir Bani Yas 2025

1 hour ago
 UAE supplies Japan with 38.4% of oil imports in Fe ..

UAE supplies Japan with 38.4% of oil imports in February 2025

2 hours ago
 First Classs wins Dubai World Cup's Dubai Kahayla ..

First Classs wins Dubai World Cup's Dubai Kahayla Classic

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Art Foundation announced further details a ..

Sharjah Art Foundation announced further details about the inaugural edition of ..

2 hours ago
 UAE participates in Global AI Summit on Africa in ..

UAE participates in Global AI Summit on Africa in Rwanda

2 hours ago

More Stories From World