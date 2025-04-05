Arsenal Draw At Everton To Edge Liverpool Closer To Premier League Title
Faizan Hashmi Published April 05, 2025 | 09:00 PM
Liverpool, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2025) Arsenal's small remaining hope of a first Premier League title for 21 years was further diminished after a 1-1 draw at Everton on Saturday.
Leandro Trossard's opener for the Gunners was cancelled out by Iliman Ndiaye's penalty to leave Arsenal still 11 points behind Liverpool, who have a game in hand.
The Reds now need just 11 points from their remaining eight games to secure a record-equalling 20th English top-flight title.
"Especially with the result, very unhappy," said Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta, who spent six years at Goodison Park as an Everton player.
"This is a very tough place to come, (against) a team who is very physical and direct.
If you don't deal with it, it's hard to get momentum. The start of the second half was very poor."
Arteta had said the best preparation for his side's Champions League quarter-final, first leg against Real Madrid would be to win on Merseyside.
But the Spaniard showed he had one eye on the visit of the European champions with his team selection.
Bukayo Saka was forced to wait for his first start since December as the England international was left on the bench alongside Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Martinelli, Jurrien Timber and Thomas Partey.
Recent Stories
Believing wins Group 1 Al Quoz Sprint of Dubai World Cup
Kareena Kapoor opens up about her favorite dish
Saudi Arabia imposes temporary visa ban on Pakistan, 13 other countries for Hajj ..
Dubai World Cup: Raging Torrent eases to victory in 1600-metre Godolphin Mile
Major wildlife protection action in Punjab: 110 quails recovered
Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre launches Index to Measure Relationship Strength ..
Godolphin's Dubai Future won the $1 million Dubai Gold Cup
Yas bin Hamdan bin Zayed inaugurates Challenge Sir Bani Yas 2025
UAE supplies Japan with 38.4% of oil imports in February 2025
First Classs wins Dubai World Cup's Dubai Kahayla Classic
Sharjah Art Foundation announced further details about the inaugural edition of ..
UAE participates in Global AI Summit on Africa in Rwanda
More Stories From World
-
Football: English Premier League table3 minutes ago
-
Arsenal draw at Everton to edge Liverpool closer to Premier League title3 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results43 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table43 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League results1 hour ago
-
Tennis: WTA Charleston results - collated2 hours ago
-
Lebanese officials discuss south Lebanon with visiting US envoy2 hours ago
-
'Hang tough, it won't be easy': Trump defiant on tariffs2 hours ago
-
Germany's Mueller to leave Bayern Munich after 25 years3 hours ago
-
Selfies, goals and cheers at South Africa's grannies World Cup4 hours ago
-
Video shows last moments for slain Gaza aid workers, Red Crescent says4 hours ago
-
Tennis: WTA Charleston results - collated5 hours ago